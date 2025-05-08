Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $703,000.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 99.3% during the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hayward by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 10.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 326,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

