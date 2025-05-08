Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CEO Sells $3,190,607.55 in Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $3,190,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grail Stock Performance

Grail stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Grail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. Crcm LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,902,000.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

