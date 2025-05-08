FWL Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 111,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,611,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.