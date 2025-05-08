FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

EMR opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.