Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys 5,790 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

