Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $41,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

