Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,403 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.87 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

