FPR Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

FPR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 647,814 shares during the quarter. CommScope makes up 7.3% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 5.89% of CommScope worth $66,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. CommScope’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

