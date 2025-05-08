FORA Capital LLC Takes $6.69 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $241.80 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.23 and a 200 day moving average of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

