Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Decreased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FL opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

