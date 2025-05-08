Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Foot Locker stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,082,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 226,111 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

