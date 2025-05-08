FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after buying an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after purchasing an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.