First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

