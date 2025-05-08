FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Position Reduced by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,941 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

