Fairmount Funds Management LLC Invests $24.05 Million in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,816,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,000. AnaptysBio accounts for about 2.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 5.97% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $17,212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

