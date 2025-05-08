Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NKTR Q1 Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 606,057 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

