EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

