EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

EPAM opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.