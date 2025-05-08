EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

