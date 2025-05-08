Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,781 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $80,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 17,140.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,313,000. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after buying an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Embraer by 959.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 746,758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,024,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

