Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EZBC opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

