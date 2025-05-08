Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 15,677 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $58,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.23.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

