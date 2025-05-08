Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $61,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SKWD stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

