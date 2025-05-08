Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Alamos Gold worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after acquiring an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 818,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

