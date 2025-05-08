Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lessened by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.