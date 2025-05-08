Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,958.64 ($26.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,026 ($26.93). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,983 ($26.36), with a volume of 230,087 shares traded.

Derwent London Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,958.64.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Derwent London

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.50 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -24.82%.

In related news, insider Damian Wisniewski bought 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($23.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,601.64 ($65,942.09). Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

