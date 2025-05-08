Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,958.64 ($26.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,026 ($26.93). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,983 ($26.36), with a volume of 230,087 shares traded.

Derwent London Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,958.64.

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.50 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -24.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Derwent London

In related news, insider Damian Wisniewski bought 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($23.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,601.64 ($65,942.09). Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

