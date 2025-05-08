Dean Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,822 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Avista by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avista by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Avista by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.