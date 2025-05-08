Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Danaher were worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $193.10 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

