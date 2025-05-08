Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $7.50 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after buying an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,065,513. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,303,975 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,731.75. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,166,057 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

