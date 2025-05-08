Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

EEFT opened at $105.66 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.