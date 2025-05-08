Crestline Management LP Sells 1,215,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215,000 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,837,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after buying an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,504 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,135,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,923 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

DNN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. Desjardins started coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

