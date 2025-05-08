Crestline Management LP Buys New Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Informatica by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,265,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Informatica by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295,801 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE INFA opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 635.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.