Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 126,416 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.