Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:TXG

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

TSE:TXG opened at C$45.45 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.89 and a 52-week high of C$49.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.28.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.