Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,448,834.24. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,528 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

