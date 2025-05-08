Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 139 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAH opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.