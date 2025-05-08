CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

