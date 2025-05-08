Clearline Capital LP Sells 8,018 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 110,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 1,598,428 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.