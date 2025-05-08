Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $54,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,795,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.14.

NYSE:RL opened at $240.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

