Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fortive worth $75,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $142,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Fortive’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

