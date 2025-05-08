Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $125.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

