Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

