Cetera Investment Advisers Has $27.45 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,095 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $269.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.03 and a 200 day moving average of $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.