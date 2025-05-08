Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 70,887 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.99% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

