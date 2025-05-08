Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 584 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.10. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

