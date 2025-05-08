Centiva Capital LP Makes New $957,000 Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after acquiring an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 380,095 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 326,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.94%.

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

