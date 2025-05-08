Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.12 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

