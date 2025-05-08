Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 201,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

