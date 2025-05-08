Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $1.08 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,855,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,565.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares during the last quarter.

JVAL stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

