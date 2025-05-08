Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $217.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.